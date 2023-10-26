A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after a serious assault in Southampton.

Police were called to Laburnum Road in the Swaythling area at 6pm this evening (Thursday 26 October).

Officers say the man sustained stab wounds during the assault and and they are considered life threatening.

Hampshire Police says it is now implementing additional powers as enquires continue.

The section 60 order is now in force. Credit: Hampshire Police

Stop and search powers have been authorised in the Daisy Dip area of Southampton under section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

They will remain in place until 8am on Friday 27 October.

The force says officers are conducting enquires at the scene and in the surrounding area.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police either in person as they patrol or via 101.

Acting Inspector Mark Kingston said: “You can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as officers follow every line of enquiry available in relation to the assault. Teams will also be undertaking proactive patrols through the night and making use of Stop and Search powers.

“Section 60 powers such as these can be implemented in areas where either serious violence has occurred or police believe serious violence is about to occur. The powers give officers the ability to stop and search anyone in a designated location, without the restrictions of normal stop and search.

“We understand that this type of violence can cause particular concern to communities. Please be reassured that enquiries are being progressed as a priority and we will have a number of officers in the area who are approachable if you have any concerns, or any information about the incident that has occurred this evening.”