The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the weekend with more wet weather expected across the whole of the south east.

Heavy thundery showers are being forecast across the region with a 'small chance' that homes and businesses could be flooded.

The warning which covers Hampshire, Berkshire, Sussex, Kent, Essex and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole is predicting heavy rain to arrive from early Saturday (00:00am) until early on Sunday. (06:00am on 29 October)

People are being warned the disruption could cause delays or cancellations to train and bus services, and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "After a wet week, further heavy and at times thundery showers, will merge into longer spells of rain between early Saturday and Sunday morning.

"Many parts of the warning area will see 15-30 mm, whilst the wettest spots, most likely close to English Channel coasts, could see 50-70 mm.

"In addition, overnight Saturday into early Sunday, strong winds gusting 45-55 mph are also probable along exposed parts of the English Channel coastline."

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.

The areas which should be on alert include:

Bracknell Forest

Brighton and Hove

Isle of Wight

Medway in Kent

Portsmouth and Southampton

Windsor and Maidenhead

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Greater London

The warning comes after days of heavy rain caused widespread flooding, with the Isle of Wight one of the worst hit areas.

There was 60mm of rainfall in a six hours period in the early hours of Wednesday 25 October, with some parts of the island seeing up to 90mm.

The towns of Newport and Ryde have been affected the worst with homes ruined, roads closed and cars submerged.