Mel Bloor spoke to the family of Shona-Louise Johnson about her campaign

A mother-of-three who died from stomach cancer spent the last year of her life raising awareness of the illness.

34-year-old Shona-Louise Johnson from Reading was diagnosed with terminal cancer just a few weeks after marrying her partner of ten years.

In the months following her diagnosis, she put all her energy into raising awareness of stomach cancer through an online campaign called 'Shona's Stones'.

The campaign has now been taken on by her family.

Shona's family says their favourite stones are the ones with a giraffe as they were shona's favourite animal. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Shona-Louise's sister, Aaliyah Bradley said: "The aim of the stones, is that they're placed all around [the world] and when people find them, it takes them to the Facebook page.

"On there is a community where people share information about stomach cancer and to spread awareness as well as people are sharing how far and wide the stones have gone. They started in Reading and they've ended up all over the world.

"I think there's a lot of myths around stomach cancer. [Doctors] almost tried to rule out things before she was even tested - they said she wasn't a male and she wasn't old enough.

"So for her to spread awareness and for people to find out how young can be and how it can just affect anybody was her big goal.

"Even if she could just help one person then that was good enough."

Shona-Louise's daughter, Kelsey-Louise Johnson said: "She was just like a really nice human being, she was nice to hang out with and do stuff with. I miss her a lot.

The stones have become a way to spread awareness and bring a little joy into people's lives, something that Shona herself loved to do. Credit: ITV News Meridian

According to Cancer Research UK, stomach cancer symptoms include:

difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)

unexplained weight loss.

tummy pain.

indigestion (dyspepsia) that doesn't go away.

feeling full after eating small amounts.

a loss of appetite.

feeling or being sick.

Shona-Louise's family have been nominated for The Pride of Reading awards which will take place tomorrow with a special red carpet ceremony.

The awards will be hosted by Chris Tarrant and it aims to recognise those who go above and beyond to make the town a better place to live and work.

For more information on symptoms and treatment for cancer:

