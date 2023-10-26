Police in Sussex are appealing for information after a 55-year-old man was assaulted in Lewes whilst stewarding a local bonfire event.

The victim was working as a volunteer marshal for Nevill Junior Bonfire Society celebrations, off Nevill road, on Saturday 21 October.

He reported being struck on the head with a bottle between 9:44pm and 10:10pm.

Officers are now looking for a suspect who was in a group attending the event, who is described as male, in their late teens, around 6’1” and has short light-coloured hair.

It is thought he walked off in the direction of Nevill Crescent.

Detective Police Constable Paul Rolfe, from the Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This was a completely unprovoked and violent attack on a member of our community simply trying to keep local residents safe when attending a yearly celebration.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.

