Plans to save a poplar tree at a site which is being re-developed have been approved.

Campaigners had been calling for the tree not to be cut down while works are carried out at the Adur Civic Centre.

Hyde Group was granted planning permission to develop the land earlier this year but that original scheme would have seen the grey poplar felled.

Adur District Council's planning committee has now agreed to new designs that will see 159 homes built in a layout that will preserve the tree.

The council is also preparing a tree preservation order which will give even greater protection for the grey poplar. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a statement, a spokesperson for the council said: " In listening to local residents' concerns, the council understood the fact that saving the tree was a local priority.

"Officers then worked with Hyde to come up with new proposals that involve the same number of flats being built but on a smaller section of the land at the junction between Brighton Road, Ham Road and Eastern Avenue.

"As well as ensuring that saving the tree does not mean the housing provision will shrink, Hyde remains committed to delivering 100% affordable housing on the site - even though the Local Plan policy requirement is only that a minimum of 30% of the homes must be affordable. "

The scheme will produce housing for 470 people. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Other approved changes to the plans include less ground floor commercial space being built, along with fewer one-bedroom flats but more two and three-bedroom flats suitable for families.

Cllr Steve Neocleous, Adur's cabinet member for regeneration and strategic planning, said: "Creating affordable and social housing for local people is a priority for us, and using brownfield sites such as the old civic centre plot means we can do this while protecting our beautiful green spaces.

"We've listened to local people throughout this process, and taken on board residents' concerns. I'm pleased to say that we've been able to work with Hyde to create a solution that meets the housing needs of local people whilst saving this much-loved tree."

