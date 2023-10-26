Play Brightcove video

Witnesses heard an "explosion" as a fire broke out on the motorway. Picture credit @BenC1991 on Twitter

Two men have been treated for burns and breathing in smoke when a fire broke out in a lorry in Kent

Four fire engines were sent to the scene on the M2 between Chatham and Rochester.

The London-bound carriageway remains closed and according to Inrix, traffic is queueing for two miles.

Witnesses heard an explosion and people living in the area were told to keep doors and windows closed.

Emergency services including, SECAmb, Kent Police and Network Rail were all in attendance.

The fire was put out at around 1:35am and the road has now reopened.

A statement by Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighting operations are now complete at the scene of a fire involving a lorry on the M2 between junction 2 and 3 (London bound) near Chatham and Rochester.

"There were two males who sustained some burns to their hands and smoke inhalation, and they were placed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

"The coast-bound side of the motorway has been re-opened and people living or travelling nearby are no longer advised to keep windows and doors closed.

"Please share this update with any loved ones in the affected area, who might not have access to the internet."

