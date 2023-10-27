An attempted murder probe has been launched in Southampton after reports a woman took two young children into the River Itchen.

Police were called to the water at Cobden Bridge near the Triangle in St Denys on Thursday afternoon. (26 October)

The woman and children were recovered from the water and treated by ambulance crews.

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

In a statement, a Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 3.38pm following reports that a woman had entered the water near Cobden Bridge with two young children.

"Emergency services attended the scene and all three people were recovered and received treatment. Cobden Bridge was temporarily closed but has since been reopened. We will be conducting enquiries in the area.

"A 31-year-old woman from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder."

