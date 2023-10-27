Police in Hampshire have issued a dispersal order for Fareham town centre due to reports of youth-related disorder.

Officers will have stronger powers to deal with issues of anti-social behaviour until 6pm on Sunday 29 October.

The decision to authorise the order came after local businesses in the town reported being targeted by young people.

Children between the ages of 10 and 16 who are issued with dispersal notices will be taken home to their parents/guardian, police said.

The order covers the majority of the town centre Credit: Hampshire Police

Officers will be patrolling the town throughout the weekend, engaging with businesses and members of the public including young people.

Dispersal orders enable police to deal with any issues of ASB in a directed area more effectively, and give our officers the power to order a person who is likely to or has caused harassment, alarm or distress, or has been involved in crime and disorder to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.

Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour is asked to contact police.