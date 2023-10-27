Fire crews tackle a roof fire at primary school in Kent
Fire crews have been tackling a roof fire at a primary school in Kent.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire on the roof of Rodmershan Primary School in Sittingbourne yesterday (26 October) at around 19:10pm.
Four fire engines and a height vehicle attended the scene.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.
The fire was put out around two hours later at around 21:09pm.
There were no injuries reported and the cause is not yet known.
