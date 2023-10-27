A house in Margate in Kent, linked to drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour has been closed down by police.

The property in Westfield Road, will be shut for three months under an order imposed by the force after it received reports of drug dealing there.

It was reported that there was a 'constant flow of people' visiting the address both by vehicle and on foot at all times of the day and night.

Verbal altercations and physical fights had been seen and reported to officers.

The order prevents anyone other than the landlord visiting the property during that period, or else risk a custodial sentence or an unlimited fine.

Sergeant Dan Bartlett from Kent Police’s Anti-Social Behaviour team said: "Our officers will work with local police and key partners to identify premises which are being used to commit anti-social behaviour and in turn having an effect on the community.

"I am pleased that this order will give respite to local residents and enable us to work further with housing officers to prevent any future crime and disorder at the property.

"We understand the effects this behaviour can have on those in the vicinity and we will use all powers available to us to respond robustly and to bring cases to court."