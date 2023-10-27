Play Brightcove video

A man has been arrested as part of investigations into what happened at Brighton Station early yesterday evening (26 October).

Pictures on social media show serious disorder between football fans who'd arrived in the city ahead of the game between Brighton and Ajax.

Barriers and projectiles were hurled across the concourse.

Both Sussex Police and British Transport Police have asked people to help them identify who was involved.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of videos circulating on social media showing fighting at Brighton Station last night (26 October).

"Officers were in attendance we are working alongside Sussex Police to investigate the incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 191 of 26/10/23."

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Sussex Police is working in partnership with Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club for the club’s historic first season playing European football.

"We also work alongside Ajax Football Club, UEFA, and other emergency services and partner agencies to assess the appropriate policing response to support the club.

"This includes ensuring there is sufficient support in place for fans visiting the city for the first time, and to make sure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience.

There were no reported incidents at the stadium last night (26 October). Credit: PA

"Two men were arrested by Sussex Police as part of the operation around the Brighton and Hove Albion versus Ajax fixture on Thursday, 26 October.

"Gerrald Raaijmakers, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

"He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 10 November.

"A second was arrested on suspicion of assault, but was later de-arrested."