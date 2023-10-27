Thames Valley Police is re-appealing for information in relation to a rape at Reading Festival.

The victim, a woman, was raped in her tent by a male at Reading Festival sometime between midnight and 2.45am on Sunday 27 August this year.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Natasha Black said: "In September this year we released an image of man who we believe may have vital information about the offence.

"We have had numerous calls from the public and we are investigating all of the details that have been provided to us. I would like to thank the public for their support in this investigation.

"Today I am making a re-appeal to both the man in the image and to the public. If you are the man in the image, please contact the police. If you think you know who the man is or have any other information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please contact the force.

"The easiest way to contact the force is by calling 101 or visiting our website, quoting investigation reference 43230383601.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via its website or by calling 0800 555 111."

