The steepest funicular railway in the country has reopened to the public and "restored to its former glory" after refurbishment works have been completed.

The East Hill Lift in Hastings Old Town, closed in October 2022 following an examination of the track, which showed repairs were required.

The repairs took more time than originally expected due to the nature of the railway and because more work was needed.

The lift will be open from 11am to 4pm daily during the October half-term break and will also be open at weekends, 11am to 4pm, throughout the winter period (until 1 March 2024).

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead for Culture at Hastings Borough Council, said: “We are delighted that this much-loved asset has been restored to its former glory, enabling passengers for years to come to enjoy the spectacular views from the top of the East Hill.”

