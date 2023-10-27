A teenage boy has been hospitalised in Oxford after he was stabbed in the thigh by a group of men.

At around 9.30pm on Wednesday (25/10), a group of males pushed a teenage boy to the floor and assaulted him on Hill Top Road.

They also stole his blue iPhone 12, black Tommy Hilfiger Jacket, a black tracksuit and black Nike Air Force One trainers and a quantity of cash.

The victim was taken to hospital for further treatment, where he remains.

The offenders are described as white males who were older than the victim. They went to a dark SUV-type vehicle with the boot up on Hilltop Road after the assault.

Detective Sergeant Richard Allmond, of the Priority Crime Team, based at St Aldates police station in Oxford, said: “I understand this may be concerning for the community but there is nothing to suggest there is any wider threat to the public.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we have had an increased police presence in the area since the assault so please speak to a uniformed officer if you have concerns or questions.

“I would, however, urge anybody who witnessed the incident, may have dash-cam or other footage of the incident, or has any information that may assist the investigation to contact us."