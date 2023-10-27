Tributes are being to a cat who entertained rail staff and commuters for years.

Jess was looked after by staff at Andover Station in Hampshire after being abandoned.

The much-loved cat began visiting the area 13 years ago - and was thought to be around 19 years old.

He passed away earlier this week after vets detected a suspected tumour - with staff saying it won't be the same without him.

Posting on Facebook on Tuesday, Tracey Jones said: "Not the update I was wanting to give you all, but unfortunately we had to have Jess put to sleep this morning.

"For the past few days he has been uncomfortable, unsettled, off his food and not himself.

Jess was looked after by staff at Andover Station after it's thought he was abandoned. Credit: Tracey Jones

"The vets noticed how much larger the growth had got and in her opinion it was cancer. He also had lumps in his abdomen which were more than likely cancerous. With all this in mind and how off sorts he was she advised us that this was the most humane thing for Jess.

"Jess will be cremated and brought back to the station which he loved.

"We will all miss Jess here at Andover, he was very loved by us all and everyone who came through the station.

"Thank you all so much for the love and support you've all shown Jess over the years. You're all amazing and we thank you all.

"Please keep your comments kind, there was nothing we could have done differently for Jess."

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.