WATCH ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse reporting from Reading.

Hundreds of Reading football supporters have taken to the streets in protest at the running of the club.

It’s faced points being deducted for its poor finances and there remains uncertainty over its future ownership.

Some fans believe it could end up in administration.

The march was from the town centre to the Select Car Leasing Stadium where the club play.

The club has faced turbulent times under owner Dai Yongge. Tax and wages have been paid late with points deducted in line with football rules. He says he’s selling up but fans say it’s all confused and no one knows what’s really going on.

It’s reported today the price tag could be £70 million with experts saying it is too high a price.

Former Reading player Dave Kitson joined the protest.

No one from the club replied to media requests for a statement.