A car passenger has died in a crash in Kent.

A silver Vauxhall Astra collided with a grey Land Rover in Wateringbury Road, East Malling.

It happened at around 7.44 am on Friday 27 October, 2023.

The driver of the Vauxhall was not at the scene when police officers arrived and enquiries to locate them are ongoing.

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on Wateringbury Road, East Malling. Credit: Google Maps.

Police officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a passenger in the Vauxhall, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Land Rover was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other information or relevant dashcam footage, is urged to call Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference SM/SC/117/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...