Pictures from X @peasmoldia & @jlphotography.

A large part of Hastings town centre is underwater following severe flooding.

Shops and businesses at the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre have been evacuated after heavy rain.

Emergency services have been dealing with flooding at several locations, with roads and railways affected.

People are being asked to avoid the town centre.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are assisting in dealing with flooding at the Priory Meadow Shopping centre, Hastings, which has been evacuated.

"We are continuously monitoring the weather and will continue to mobilise resources as necessary.

"Public safety is a key priority and we would ask members of the public to only contact us in relation to flooding where there is a risk to life."

The Environment Agency said: "Please be careful on promenades and seafronts this weekend.

"Wet and windy weather can created dangerous conditions.

"Please keep an eye on weather forecasts."

