Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A21 in Hastings.

A white Seat Leon Cupra is understood to have left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

An 18-year-old woman, the sole passenger of the vehicle, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening, injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, or has any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact police at collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Contour.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...