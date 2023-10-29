Man arrested over alleged racist abuse of player at Gillingham FC match

A man has been arrested following a report of racist abuse against a Newport County striker at a Gillingham FC match.

A Gillingham fan appeared to abuse striker Omar Bogle as he celebrated scoring in the 20th minute.

In a statement, Kent police said a man in his 20s had been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and taken into police custody.

Gillingham FC have condemned the "racist gesture" and have initiated a lifetime ban for the fan involved.

The club's Director of Operations, Joe Comper, said; “I think most people will have seen the clips on social media and I just wanted to reaffirm what action we have taken and our stance on this sort of behaviour.

“One thing that people will see today from the way that we have responded, is that our stance is zero tolerance.

“We are absolutely disgusted, and we are frustrated if I’m honest.

“We have dealt with it within 30 seconds, the person involved was taken and arrested by the Police.

Bogle thanks fans for their support after the incident Credit: PA

Bogle posted a statement on social media thanking those who offered messages of support.

He added: "Listen this problem is bigger than just in football but in life and as we keep saying. There's no place for racism."

A Football Association spokesperson said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We strongly condemn the discriminatory and offensive incident involving a spectator during the fixture between Gillingham and Newport County.

“We are investigating the matter and will work with the club and the relevant authorities to ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

Anti-discrimination body Kick It Out wrote on X: “We are aware of the disgusting abuse from a fan directed towards Newport forward Omar Bogle during Saturday’s League Two match at Gillingham.

“There is absolutely no room for so-called supporters like this in football and offences such as this should be met with the strongest possible punishments.

“We send our support to Omar and remind fans that discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated. If you see it or hear it, report it.”