Roofs ripped off and homes under water in Sussex and Hampshire - Extreme weather in pictures
Pictures from the air show the effects of the extreme weather across the south over the past 48 hours.
Drone footage shows flooding in parts of Bognor Regis, with water levels rising around the Tesco store on Shripney Road and the Riverside Caravan Centre.
Parts of Littlehampton, Wick and Climping were hit by strong winds on Saturday evening, described by residents as a "tornado".
One property on North Street had its roof completely ripped off.
The owner, an elderly woman, is reported to be unhurt and being looked after. Fire crews have been at the scene for much of the night.
Dozens of homes suffered damage to roofs and garden structures, while in Climping, the sea wall appeared to have partially collapsed.
Hampshire County Council said it had additional resources on standby to clear excess water from the highways and any falling tree debris.
The Environment Agency urged people to stay away from coastal paths, piers and promenades.
It warned people not to drive through flood water, adding that just 30cm of flowing water was enough to move a car.
A yellow Met Office weather warning for rain has been extended until Sunday evening.
Many areas could see blustery winds with heavy showers around the coasts, according to Met Office forecasts.
The Environment Agency said it was likely high tides or large waves would flood low-lying land and roads.
It said flooding was expected in the following areas:
Beaulieu, Hampshire
Christchurch Harbour Side, Dorset
Cowes, East Cowes, and Newport, Isle of Wight
Hamble estuary, Hampshire
Poole Harbour at West Quay and Lower Hamworthy Quay, Dorset
Portland Harbour at Ferry Bridge, Dorset
Sandown, Brading and Bembridge on the Eastern Yar, Isle of Wight
Whitwell, Wroxall, Langbridge, Alverstone on the Eastern Yar, Isle of Wight
Climping
Langstone and Emsworth
Bosham and West Itchenor
Bersted on the Aldingbourne Rife
Arundel on the River Arun