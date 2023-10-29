Pictures from the air show the effects of the extreme weather across the south over the past 48 hours.

Drone footage shows flooding in parts of Bognor Regis, with water levels rising around the Tesco store on Shripney Road and the Riverside Caravan Centre.

Tesco and caravan park under water in Bognor Regis

Parts of Littlehampton, Wick and Climping were hit by strong winds on Saturday evening, described by residents as a "tornado".

One property on North Street had its roof completely ripped off.

North Street in Littlehampton

The owner, an elderly woman, is reported to be unhurt and being looked after. Fire crews have been at the scene for much of the night.

Dozens of homes suffered damage to roofs and garden structures, while in Climping, the sea wall appeared to have partially collapsed.

The building site off Kenney Drive in Wick is under water Credit: C Sayers

The aftermath of the winds at one property in Wick

Hampshire County Council said it had additional resources on standby to clear excess water from the highways and any falling tree debris.

The Environment Agency urged people to stay away from coastal paths, piers and promenades.

It warned people not to drive through flood water, adding that just 30cm of flowing water was enough to move a car.

A car stuck in floodwater in Bersted

A yellow Met Office weather warning for rain has been extended until Sunday evening.

Many areas could see blustery winds with heavy showers around the coasts, according to Met Office forecasts.

The Environment Agency said it was likely high tides or large waves would flood low-lying land and roads.

Flood warnings are in place in the highlighted areas

It said flooding was expected in the following areas: