More flood warnings have been issued along parts of the south coast, amid further heavy rainfall, and a suspected mini tornado in Littlehampton.

It follows severe flooding that hit Hastings town centre on Saturday.

Residents spoke of phenomenal winds hitting properties between 6 and 7pm.

Several posted images of damage to buildings and gardens, with one woman showing a garden shed which had been blown into her garden.

Credit: Sarah Afiya/Facebook

Sarah Afiya described hearing a terrifying whooshing sound as she sat down to watch a scary film with her family.

"The wind was howling and the lights flickered, then car alarms stared going off," she said.

"Then we heard a loud smash and a realised a shed had landed in our garden. It's like the Wizard of Oz.

"We wondered if there was a witch underneath with her legs sticking out!"

Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries, but other homeowners are having to repair damage to roofs and gardens.

One property in North Street had its roof completely ripped off while others lost tiles and fences.

Firefighters in North Street after the roof of a property collapsed

And James Stephenson posted footage of the tornado hitting his garden, his ring camera footage showing the moment the winds hit.

"It lasted seconds but the damage was unbelievable in such a short space of time," he said, "At least £2k damage to the garden, but it could be worse as some have lost roofs."

Several trees have come down including this one in Water Lane Park Credit: Natalie Brees

The weather caused the annual bonfire and parade to be cancelled , with members of the Littlehampton Bonfire Society Limited saying they were ‘devastated.'

The Environment Agency said further flooding was expected across areas of Hampshire, Sussex, Dorset and the Isle of Wight this weekend.

On the Isle of Wight, heavy rain flooding the railway between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin, has caused all lines to be blocked.

The flooding in Ryde earlier this week has been repeated Credit: SWR

Train services running to and from these stations have been suspended.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day on November 1st.

SWR said rail replacement transport would operate between Ryde Esplanade and Shanklin.