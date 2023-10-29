It was meant to be the biggest gathering of ghosts in history, but sadly it wasn't to be.

More than 200 people donned white sheets in a bid to break the world record, but heavy rain appeared to spook some participants.

The 2017 record for the number of people gathered dressed as ghosts was set by a school in Ireland at 560, but only 204 people turned up to the event at Dorchester's Brewery Square on Saturday afternoon.

The weather didn't dampen spirits- or did it? Credit: Dorset Bays

The attempt was part of a Halloween fun day organised by Discover Dorchester.

The organisers thanked everyone who took part, and said they hoped to repeat the attempt next year, weather-permitting.

Tara Bailey, Centre Manager at Brewery Square said; “It’s been a day to remember we’re already looking to next year and breaking the record.

Credit: Dorset Bays

"A huge thank you to everyone that took part, it was a blustery and stormy day and yet the ghosts of Dorchester rallied in excellent fashion.”

A previous attempt to break the record in 2022, organised by Manchester City Council, also failed when bad weather meant not enough people turned up.