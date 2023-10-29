Dorchester misses out on being 'Most Haunted' after rain puts off ghosts
It was meant to be the biggest gathering of ghosts in history, but sadly it wasn't to be.
More than 200 people donned white sheets in a bid to break the world record, but heavy rain appeared to spook some participants.
The 2017 record for the number of people gathered dressed as ghosts was set by a school in Ireland at 560, but only 204 people turned up to the event at Dorchester's Brewery Square on Saturday afternoon.
The attempt was part of a Halloween fun day organised by Discover Dorchester.
The organisers thanked everyone who took part, and said they hoped to repeat the attempt next year, weather-permitting.
Tara Bailey, Centre Manager at Brewery Square said; “It’s been a day to remember we’re already looking to next year and breaking the record.
"A huge thank you to everyone that took part, it was a blustery and stormy day and yet the ghosts of Dorchester rallied in excellent fashion.”
A previous attempt to break the record in 2022, organised by Manchester City Council, also failed when bad weather meant not enough people turned up.