Drone footage shows emergency crews tackling flooding on a road overnight

A road has been closed in both directions as fire crews deal with flooding near an electricity substation.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue are at the scene on the A29, Shripney Road dual carriageway, in Bognor Regis.

The road has been closed between the Orchard Way Roundabout and the Oaklands Way Roundabout until further notice.

People are being asked to avoid the area as firefighters are working to prevent the electricity substation from flooding out.

A y ellow weather warning remains in place until 6pm today (30 October) and there are 38 flood warnings across Hampshire, Dorset, Isle of Wight and Sussex.

In a post on social media, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Shripney Road dual carriageway (A29) remains closed in both directions between the Orchard Way Roundabout and the Oaklands Way Roundabout until further notice.

"Please avoid the area. West Sussex Fire and Rescue are in attendance."

