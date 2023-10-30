A family have paid tribute to a man who died in a crash near Basingstoke.

The crash took place on Thursday 19 October at around 5.50pm on Aldermaston Road.

Craig Long, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist officers and said in their tribute: “Craig was taken far too soon. He will be missed greatly by his wife, children, family and friends.”

A statement by Hampshire Police said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, and in particular, anyone who has dashcam footage which may assist our enquiries.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, using the reference 44230428949."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...