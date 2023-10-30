Play Brightcove video

Drone footage shows the extent of flooding at the Riverside Caravan Centre in Bognor Regis

People in Bognor Regis are clearing up after torrential rainfall flooded homes and businesses over the weekend.

Nearly a month's worth of rain fell in a matter of hours. Among the worst affected was the Riverside Caravan Centre in the north of the town, leaving residents devastated.

"It's the worst we've ever seen it," caravan owners, Terry and Mo, told ITV Meridian, "We're on the top field so we're okay, but it's been really heartbreaking for people who've lost most of their stuff."

"Some people have just bought their vans this year but the site has been amazing, doing everything they can to help."

Flooding left the Riverside Caravan Centre in the north of the town closed Credit: ITV Meridian

Dave Highstead owns a caravan on the middle field and wasn't so lucky.

"It's waist height so about three foot. As you go down the field there's a lot of people worse off than us"

Next door to the park, firefighters, and the Environment Agency worked through the night to pump water out of an electrical sub station which provides power to 30,000 homes and the local hospital.

In Bognor tonight, the A29 Shripney remains closed with warnings of further rain to come later in the coming days.

