Two horses have been moved to safety while crews tackle a fire involving a large number of trees.

Emergency services were called to Worth, near Deal, to reports of a large number of tall conifer trees alight at around 17:38 on Sunday (29 October).

Four fire engines were sent to the scene and firefighters have been tackling the flames using high-pressure hose reel jets.

No injuries have been reported and two horses from a nearby field have been moved to safety.

The cause of the fire has not been established.

A statement from Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: "A 'warn and inform' notification is currently in place for the local area and road users on the A258 which could be affected by drifting smoke and embers.

"Firefighters are checking local properties in response to reports of fire spread."

