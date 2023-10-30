A group of activists who caused £100,000 worth of damage to a service station on the M25 has been sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (27 October).

Police were called at around 7am on 28 April 2022 to Cobham Service station following reports of 16 activists on the forecourt.

When officers arrived, one activist had glued himself to the top of a fuel tanker and others had glued themselves to the tarmac to block traffic entering.

In total, 16 people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

Due to the damage caused, which included every pump being smashed, the petrol station had to be closed for two days.

As one of the biggest service stations in the UK, this caused significant disruption to staff and users of the M25.

The total cost of the damage caused and loss of sales was estimated to be approximately £100,000.

With over 100 pieces of visual exhibits to view, officers have worked hard to investigate and bring this to court.

Since their arrests, six activists have been found guilty of obstructing/disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity and were issued fines from Guildford Magistrate court, two have been found not guilty, one has had the charges dropped and one has passed away before trial.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

The remaining six people were sentenced on Friday (27 October) at Lewes Crown court: