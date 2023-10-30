Man arrested after dog attack in Basingstoke

A man has been arrested today (Monday 30 October) after a dog attack in Basingstoke.

Hampshire Police were called on Thursday 12 October to a report that a dog had attacked another dog at Winklebury Centre.

The dog and its owner suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Officers have since executed a warrant at Winklebury Centre.

A 46-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of being an owner / person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing / having custody of a fighting dog, being the keeper of a un-microchipped dog, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and possessing a controlled drug of Class B.

He has been bailed with conditions until 30 January while investigations continue.

A dog has been seized after being located at a different address this morning.