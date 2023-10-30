A man is in hospital after being stabbed in the back in Bournemouth this evening (Monday 30 October).

Dorset Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Turnbull Lane in the West Howe area of the town at 6.06pm.

A man, in his 30s, suffered stab wounds to his back and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. Police say his condition is currently "serious but stable".

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. The victim and arrested man are known to each other.

Cordons are in place at Turnbull Lane, Leaf Lane and Duck Lane while an examination of the scene takes place.

Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen, of Bournemouth CID, said: “An investigation is underway into this incident and officers are carrying out house-to-house visits, CCTV enquiries and are speaking to witnesses in a bid to establish what has happened.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything, and have not yet spoken to officers, to please get in touch with us.

“I understand this incident will be of concern to the local community and officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance and can be approached.”

Anybody with information is being asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230172408.

