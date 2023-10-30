A motorcyclist has died at the scene in a crash with a car in Winchester.

Police were called just after 2pm to a collision at the junction of Worthy Road and Park Road.

The crash was between a white Citroen C3 Picasso and a bright yellow Suzuki motorbike.

Emergency services including an a ir ambulance attended the incident but the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement by Hampshire Police said: "Did you witness this collision or see either vehicle in the area in the moments leading up to it?

"If you have information or relevant dash cam footage about this incident, please call 101 or report online via our website, quoting 44230442647."

