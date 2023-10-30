A red petrol can thrown into the car park of a mosque has prompted a hate crime probe to be launched.

Thames Valley Police received reports that a person was seen approaching the Oxford Mosque and Islamic Cultural Society on Manzil Way at around 10:30am on Saturday 28 October.

The person was seen throwing a red petrol can over the wall into the car park before towards Cowley Road, police said.

The petrol can had writing on it which police believe may be related to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

The vessel was empty and no one was injured.

Detective Inspector James Holden-White said: “We are working with the mosque and local community to reassure them of their safety following this unacceptable incident, as well as conducting further patrols in the area.

“Anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed officer or contact us by calling 101 or via our website.

“We take all reports of hate crime seriously as we know that they have a devastating impact on individual victims and targeted communities.

“Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and all other racial and faith-based discrimination will not be tolerated in any form.

"We are investigating this incident and I would ask anyone with information about it to call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230484992.

“Alternatively, provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”