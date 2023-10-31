The classic Hovis advert that became one of the best-loved ads in Britain's TV history, is back.

The child actor from the 'boy on the bike' commercial has returned after 50 years to recreate the iconic scene.

Now, a 64-year-old grandfather, Carl Barlow is joined by a young apprentice to make the same journey he made in the famous Hovis advertisement back in 1973.

It saw 13-year-old Carl, struggle up Gold Hill in Shaftesbury, Dorset and then free-wheel down.

Carl Barlow with Alex Freeman, 11, the young apprentice. Credit: Hovis

Renowned director Ridley Scott, who launched his career with the original advert, has remastered it in conjunction with the British Film Institute national archive.

Speaking in 2019, he said: "I’m thrilled that the ‘Boy on the Bike’ is still regarded as such an iconic and heart-warming story which remains close to the heart of the nation."

The short film with the tagline of "as good for you today as it's always been", was crowned the “most iconic UK advert of all time” in April 2019.

Research firm Kantar surveyed more than 1,000 consumers on the most heart-warming and memorable advert.

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know...