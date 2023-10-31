Officers have issued CCTV images after a large group of young men carried out a serious assault at Gravesend Station.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Saturday (9 September 2023).

A large group of young men got off a train at Gravesend Station and assaulted the victim on the platform. They punched him and hit him with bottles, including broken bottles. The victim’s friends tried to intervene and the group also assaulted them.

The victim suffered swelling on his brain and a series of serious facial injuries.

Detectives would like to speak to the people in the images who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 805 of 9 September 2023.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.