Six teenagers have been sentenced for causing "overwhelming" damage, costing up to £300,000, to a Grade II listed house in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight.

The Magistrate overseeing the sentencing said that he had never seen a criminal damage incident of such scale in 20 years on the Island.

The crime took place between 5 May and 5 June 2022, when the teenagers gained access to the house, smashed up furniture and caused significant damage to the interior structure, including windows and doors.

They also damaged decorations, personal possessions, fittings and fixtures.

The destruction caused the market value of the house to depreciate by an estimated £250,000-300,000.

The following teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Isle of Wight Youth Court on Wednesday 25 October and admitted one count each of criminal damage:

A 14-year-old girl from Shanklin

Two 13-year-old boys from Shanklin

A 15-year-old boy from Newport

A 14-year-old girl from Godshill

A 16-year-old boy from Hythe, New Forest

A 14-year-old boy from Shanklin

One of the 13-year-old boys from Shanklin will be sentenced at a later date on 8 November.

PC James Carey, who led the investigation, said: “The children involved in this case caused an overwhelming amount of damage to this property, which naturally has caused unimaginable stress to the homeowners.

“When it comes to dealing with young offenders, in the majority of cases the most suitable option is to divert youngsters away from crime and set them on the right path so they can make a positive contribution to society.

“The sheer level of destruction caused to this house, and the impact this has had on the victims, speaks for itself and it is only right that this is reflected through charges brought to court.

“As a result of their actions, these young offenders now have criminal records and will be required to report to the Youth Offending Team on a regular basis to ensure there is no repeat offending.

“Getting a criminal record at such a young age can have a detrimental impact on a person’s future. Let this be a lesson to other young people that actions have very real consequences to not only victims but to you as the offender.”

The six teenagers were all handed 12-month referral orders which will require them to follow an intensive intervention program, focusing on rehabilitation, diversion and restorative justice.

A panel meeting will take place to look at the full conditions of the order.

They were also all ordered to pay £1,500 compensation each.