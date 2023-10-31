A cat which had gotten itself stuck between a wall and a shed at a property in Hampshire was rescued by firefighters.

It happened on Victoria Road North in Southsea.

The animal had reportedly been trapped in a precarious position down the ten-foot drop for up to three days.

Unsure on who owned the cat, the animal was left in the care of the residents of the property who had made the initial call.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...