A prolific shoplifter has been banned from multiple stores across the whole of Kent for five years.

Joseph Daniels faces jail if he ignores the ban, which was imposed after he stole from supermarkets in and around Maidstone.

The first theft happened on 18 September 2023, when Daniels took two boxes of chocolate from a Tesco Express store in Tonbridge Road, Maidstone. He was arrested and bailed with conditions which prohibited him from entering any other shops in the town.

On 10 October, he targeted a Spar store in Staplehurst where he went on to commit another theft, helping himself to several items including meat products.

The 38-year-old, of College Road, Maidstone, was arrested again on Tuesday 17 October. He was charged with two counts of shoplifting and remanded pending a hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on the next day.

Daniels pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £120.

In addition to the suspended prison sentence, Daniels was made subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). This requires Daniels to comply with any banning notices that are issued to him, leave any Kent store when asked by a person in authority, and not enter any Tesco or Co-Op premises in the county, for the next five years.

Police Sergeant Daniel Bartlett, of Kent Police’s Strategic Prevention Command, said: "Daniels has a long history of repeat offending and this CBO places significant restrictions on his movements.

"Shoplifting has a significant detrimental impact on businesses and this can often lead to law-abiding customers having to pay higher prices as a result. Our dedicated beat officers are aware of the most prolific criminals and work closely with partners and security staff to bring them to justice as soon as they offend."