Reading's longest-serving councillor to retire from local politics

The Mayor of Reading, who is the town's longest-serving councillor, is stepping down after more than 50 years of service.

Councillor Tony Page was elected as a teenager in 1973 and has announced he will retire from local politics at the next elections in May 2024.

Cllr Page said: "It has been a huge honour and privilege to have represented the town centre area for more than 50 years.

"The changes have been enormous and hugely positive, although many challenges still remain for younger members of the Council!

Cllr Page became mayor in May this year. Since then, he has opened Green Park railway station, celebrated the 100th anniversary of Reading Bridge, and visited Reading's twin Dusseldorf in Germany for the Invictus Games.

When he became Mayor, he reflected on the introduction of Christchurch Bridge between Reading and Caversham in 2015, and the ongoing progress for the Station Hill development.

He started his career in local politics at the age of 19 when he was elected as a councillor for the now-abolished Castle ward in Reading.

Over the course of his career, he has seen big changes in the town, such as the opening of The Oracle shopping centre and major upgrades to the main train station in 2014.

Cllr Page also presided over improvements to bus services as a chairman of Reading Buses.

Following his decision, the Abbey Branch Labour Party has selected Baker Street resident, former Mayor and councillor, David Stevens as a candidate in Abbey next May.

Cllr Page said: "I very much welcome David's selection as the Labour candidate to replace me.

"His many previous years' service on Reading Council will mean that he brings considerable experience to the job, and will be able to 'hit the ground running'.

"I know he will work well and closely with my other two Abbey colleagues, Cllrs Karen Rowland and Mohammed Ayub."

Mr Stevens served as Mayor from May 2020 to November 2021.

In 2022, Mr Stevens defected from the Conservative Party to Labour.

He subsequently stood as a Labour candidate for Kentwood ward in Tilehurst in the all-out council election that year but failed to get elected, coming in fifth place.

