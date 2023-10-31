A serving police officer has been charged with stalking and assault in Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police officer, PC Camron Noble, aged 23, was today (31 October) charged with one count of stalking without fear of violence and one count of assault by beating.

The stalking offences took place between 17 and 21 June in Oxfordshire.

The assault occurred at a private address in Banbury this year.

The victim of both offences is a woman.

PC Noble, based at Witney Police Station, is currently suspended from duty.

He is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on 15 November.

