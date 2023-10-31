Drivers in the south east are being warned there is a 'high risk' of some vehicles being blown over tomorrow as Storm Ciarán brings strong winds and rain.

Gales are forecast from 5am on Wednesday for the whole of the region with some areas expected to see winds of 50-60mph.

According to the Met Office the storm will be much stronger along south coastal routes, with 65-75mph between Bournemouth and Ramsgate.

The wind will gradually decrease during the afternoon and become confined to Folkestone and Ramsgate by the evening.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "There is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.

" If planning to travel road users are advised to plan ahead, you may wish to delay your journey."

Motorists are advised to follow National Highs advice for travelling in severe weather.

The Met Office says the storm could cause some interruption to power supplies, and damage to trees is also possible.

There's also a warning that spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer and some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.