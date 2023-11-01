Full list of schools to close as Storm Ciarán hits the South

A growing list of schools are set to close on Thursday due to severe weather Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

More than 40 schools across Southampton will be closed tomorrow and a number across Hampshire are following suit as the South braces for the arrival of Storm Ciarán.

Winds of up to 85mph are expected in some areas, as well as heavy rain.

A Southampton City Council spokesperson said: “In anticipation of the severe weather expected as a result of Storm Ciarán, we are advising schools in the city to close in order to ensure the safety of staff, pupils and parents.

"However, some schools may decide to remain open."

Southampton School Closures

  • Mason Moor Primary School

  • Compass School

  • Fairisle Junior School

  • St Denys Primary School

  • Bitterne Park School

  • Oasis Academy Mayfield

  • Portswood Primary School

  • St Patrick's Catholic Primary School

  • Cantell School

  • Maytree Nursery and Infants School

  • Woolston Infant School

  • Itchen Sixth Form College

  • St Mary's Primary School

  • St Johns Primary and Nursery School

  • Weston Shore Infant School

  • Newlands Primary School

  • Bassett Green Primary School

  • Redbridge Primary School

  • Holy Family Catholic Primary School

  • Bitterne CE Primary School

  • Mansel Park Primary School

  • Bitterne Park Primary School

  • Sinclair Primary and Nursery School

  • Bitterne Manor Primary School

  • Sholing Junior School

  • Tanners Brook Primary School

  • Mansbridge Primary School

  • Shirley Infant School

  • Shirley Junior School

  • Harefield Primary School

  • Beechwood Junior School

  • Oakwood Primary School

  • Mount Pleasant Junior School

  • Regents Park Community College

  • Banister Primary School

  • Weston Secondary

  • Moorlands Primary School

  • Springwell School

  • Woodlands Community College

  • St George Catholic College

  • St Mark's CE Primary School

  • Bevois Town Primary School

  • The Cedar School

  • St Anne's Catholic School

Dorset School Closures

  • Atlantic Academy Portland

  • Greenford CE Primary School

  • Loders CE VC Primary School

  • The Forum Centre

  • The Thomas Hardey School

  • Wyvern School

  • All Saints CE School Academy - Partially Open

  • The Compass Centre - Partially Open

Councils are advising parents in other parts of the South to check individual school websites for the latest updates regarding any potential closures.

