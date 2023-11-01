More than 40 schools across Southampton will be closed tomorrow and a number across Hampshire are following suit as the South braces for the arrival of Storm Ciarán.

Winds of up to 85mph are expected in some areas, as well as heavy rain.

A Southampton City Council spokesperson said: “In anticipation of the severe weather expected as a result of Storm Ciarán, we are advising schools in the city to close in order to ensure the safety of staff, pupils and parents.

"However, some schools may decide to remain open."

Southampton School Closures

Mason Moor Primary School

Compass School

Fairisle Junior School

St Denys Primary School

Bitterne Park School

Oasis Academy Mayfield

Portswood Primary School

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School

Cantell School

Maytree Nursery and Infants School

Woolston Infant School

Itchen Sixth Form College

St Mary's Primary School

St Johns Primary and Nursery School

Weston Shore Infant School

Newlands Primary School

Bassett Green Primary School

Redbridge Primary School

Holy Family Catholic Primary School

Bitterne CE Primary School

Mansel Park Primary School

Bitterne Park Primary School

Sinclair Primary and Nursery School

Bitterne Manor Primary School

Sholing Junior School

Tanners Brook Primary School

Mansbridge Primary School

Shirley Infant School

Shirley Junior School

Harefield Primary School

Beechwood Junior School

Oakwood Primary School

Mount Pleasant Junior School

Regents Park Community College

Banister Primary School

Weston Secondary

Moorlands Primary School

Springwell School

Woodlands Community College

St George Catholic College

St Mark's CE Primary School

Bevois Town Primary School

The Cedar School

St Anne's Catholic School

Dorset School Closures

Atlantic Academy Portland

Greenford CE Primary School

Loders CE VC Primary School

The Forum Centre

The Thomas Hardey School

Wyvern School

All Saints CE School Academy - Partially Open

The Compass Centre - Partially Open

Councils are advising parents in other parts of the South to check individual school websites for the latest updates regarding any potential closures.

