Full list of schools to close as Storm Ciarán hits the South
More than 40 schools across Southampton will be closed tomorrow and a number across Hampshire are following suit as the South braces for the arrival of Storm Ciarán.
Winds of up to 85mph are expected in some areas, as well as heavy rain.
A Southampton City Council spokesperson said: “In anticipation of the severe weather expected as a result of Storm Ciarán, we are advising schools in the city to close in order to ensure the safety of staff, pupils and parents.
"However, some schools may decide to remain open."
Southampton School Closures
Mason Moor Primary School
Compass School
Fairisle Junior School
St Denys Primary School
Bitterne Park School
Oasis Academy Mayfield
Portswood Primary School
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School
Cantell School
Maytree Nursery and Infants School
Woolston Infant School
Itchen Sixth Form College
St Mary's Primary School
St Johns Primary and Nursery School
Weston Shore Infant School
Newlands Primary School
Bassett Green Primary School
Redbridge Primary School
Holy Family Catholic Primary School
Bitterne CE Primary School
Mansel Park Primary School
Bitterne Park Primary School
Sinclair Primary and Nursery School
Bitterne Manor Primary School
Sholing Junior School
Tanners Brook Primary School
Mansbridge Primary School
Shirley Infant School
Shirley Junior School
Harefield Primary School
Beechwood Junior School
Oakwood Primary School
Mount Pleasant Junior School
Regents Park Community College
Banister Primary School
Weston Secondary
Moorlands Primary School
Springwell School
Woodlands Community College
St George Catholic College
St Mark's CE Primary School
Bevois Town Primary School
The Cedar School
St Anne's Catholic School
Dorset School Closures
Atlantic Academy Portland
Greenford CE Primary School
Loders CE VC Primary School
The Forum Centre
The Thomas Hardey School
Wyvern School
All Saints CE School Academy - Partially Open
The Compass Centre - Partially Open
Councils are advising parents in other parts of the South to check individual school websites for the latest updates regarding any potential closures.
