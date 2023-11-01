A jewellery thief was found hiding up a tree after a police chase including a drone and search dog.

Kyle Ainsley was tracked by officers for several miles and arrested after he had tried to hide in a field in Eynsford, Kent.

Ainsley and his accomplice Lewis Thomas were pursued after they wore balaclavas and ransacked three homes in Sevenoaks.

They stole multiple items, including thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

Police called to the scene then saw a BMW speed past with the occupants’ faces concealed. It had just been stolen from an address on the same road.

Police found the car the duo were using to escape and used a drone to track their movements.

Lewis Thomas was working with Ainsley to ransack the homes. Credit: Kent Police

Ainsley and Thomas then abandoned the stolen BMW and fled into a field where they attempted to hide.

Police Dog Biggy assisted with a search and Thomas was quickly arrested and seen to discard a balaclava and gloves.

PD Biggy then indicated to a tree and Ainsley was seen hiding within the branches and arrested.

Ainsley, 24, of Hampton Road, Ilford and Thomas, 24, of Milner Road, Dagenham, were both charged with three counts of burglary and with theft of a motor vehicle.

They both pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and were each sentenced to four years and one month in prison.

