A man accused of murdering his former girlfriend’s 18-month-old son in the caravan he shared with her has told a court he “would never hurt any child”.

Jack Benham, who’s 35 and from Hernhill near Faversham, and 27-year-old Sian Hedges, from Devon, both deny murdering Alfie Phillips.

The murder allegedly happened overnight on 28 November 2020 at Benham’s caravan in Hernhill, near Faversham, Kent.

Giving evidence at Maidstone Crown Court, Benham told the jury: “I would never hurt any child, ever. That’s it. I didn’t cause a single injury to Alife.”

Prosecuting barrister, Jennifer Knight KC, asked: “Are you saying what happened to Alfie was done by Sian?” Benham replied: “Must be.”

The little boy died with 70 visible injuries on him, including a “myriad of bruises” and marks such as fractures to his ribs, arms and leg, signs of smothering to his lips and mouth, and traces of cocaine in his body.

Benham admitted that his plan on the night of the incident was “to drink as much drink and take as many drugs” as he could in his caravan, alongside his then-girlfriend.

Ms Knight, for the Crown, pointed to apparent inconsistencies in Benham’s initial police interview, the day after Alife died, in which there was no mention of drink or drugs.

“A baby dead, two people taking drugs, f****** hell, I didn’t want it to go bad, I just wanted it to be over with. So, I lied. I shouldn't have, but I did.”

“You lied to protect yourself?” Ms Knight asked. “Yeah I did,” Benham replied.

The prosecutor suggested to the defendant: “You weren’t doing anything in that interview to protect Alfie, were you?” Benham replied: “I suppose not.”

The trial continues.

