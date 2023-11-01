The Mayor of London has been chosen as this year's effigy for a bonfire night in Kent.

A depiction of Sadiq Khan will become the centrepiece at the annual Edenbridge Bonfire Night on Saturday 4 November.

He was picked for this year's effigy following his "unpopular" decision to expand ULEZ zones to Kent.

An 11-metre effigy of the Mayor shows him with a vandalised ULEZ traffic camera as his head, a placard held up saying "ULEZ Zone at all times", the £12.50 cost for entering the zones, and road signs including the "Have you paid?" slogan.

The effigy includes a name tag saying 'S Khan' to represent the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The annual event raises thousands of pounds for local charities.

This year's figure will be burned alongside a giant effigy of Guy Fawkes.

This year's decision to choose the London Mayor was due to "unprecedented demand" as a result of his "unpopular decision to extend ULEZ and bring it to the doorstep of the residents and businesses of Edenbridge".

It follows last year's effigy of Liz Truss - chosen by The Edenbridge Bonfire Society which has been poking fun at infamous celebrities for the last 25 years.

Edenbridge Bonfire Society’s effigy of Boris Johnson Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Past targets have included Boris Johnson, Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump, Katie Hopkins, Russell Brand, Jonathan Ross, Katie Price, Lance Armstrong and Anne Robinson.

Edenbridge Bonfire Society Chairman, Bill Cummings, said: “This year we have chosen Sadiq Khan whose decision to extend the Ultra Low Emission Zone has affected many people living and working in our town.

"Unlike those living inside the new extended zone, there is no support for people who live outside it but whose livelihoods and commitments have been greatly affected by this decision.

"Sadiq Khan may not be as well-known as other celebrity guys we have had in the past but I am sure there will be many people in towns such as ours celebrating our choice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...