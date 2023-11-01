A new scheme in Poole is providing 24 temporary apartments for homeless families.

The energy-efficient one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes provide a stepping stone between bed and breakfast accommodation and independent living.

In the BCP council area, there are more than 120 families in temporary accommodation.

The homes, built on the site of the former Bourne Valley Community Centre in Herbert Avenue, received the Affordable Housing Development of the Year accolade at the Insider South West Property Awards earlier this year.

The judges commended the social impact of the scheme as it aims to tackle homelessness in a challenging area of the South and also has strong eco and accessibility credentials.

Those credentials include a low carbon footprint due to the Passivehaus certification, ensuring rigorous energy efficient design standards; and bat and bird boxes have been installed which help to maintain a healthy ecosystem.

Lib Dem Leader of BCP Council, Cllr Vikki Slade said: "I have worked over the last 18 months or so with half a dozen families who are in these hostels.

"T hey beg you - 'Get me out of here, my mental health is awful, my children have nowhere to do their homework'.

"So for the families that move here, it's going to be life-changing."