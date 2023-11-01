Storm Ciarán: What is the advice if you're affected in the South East?

Councils and environmental bodies have issued advice as Storm Ciarán is set to impact the South East of England from Wednesday (1 November).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain from Wednesday, and an amber alert on Thursday. Winds will be much stronger along south coastal routes, with 65-75mph between Bournemouth and Ramsgate.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: "Wind and rain warnings associated with Storm Ciaran are in force from Wednesday night onwards into Friday."

The Isle of Wight council has given guidance with how to manage the storm, with the main suggestion being to stay indoors and only drive when necessary.

What is the advice from the council?

If driving is essential, take care when on exposed routes and delay your journey or find alternative routes, with particular care taken if you are towing or are a high-sided vehicle.

The council include checking in on any vulnerable neighbours or relatives to make sure they are safe and help them arrange any repairs.

After the storm, it is important not to touch any electrical or telephone cables that have been blow down or are still hanging.

If you need to report a power cut you can call the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks on 105.

Fallen trees

If a tree has fallen on an A road or motorway, National Highways should be contacted.

If there is an obstruction on your local road, contact your local council to report it, including blockages of public right of way.

If there is an immediate threat to life, serious injury or serious damage to property, report this as an emergency by calling 999.

The South East branch of the Environment Agency has also included a video with advice on how to prepare for Storm Ciarán.

To be prepared they advise to check flood warnings, pack a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and search 'check flood risk' online.

