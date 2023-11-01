Two meerkat sculptures have been stolen from a zoo in East Sussex.

Drusillas Park in Alfriston believes the theft of the statues took place in the last four to five days.

They were part of a collection of animals designed by local schoolchildren to look like hedge carvings and stood on the grass roundabout at the entrance.

The zoo said it appears the metal bases, which held up the statues, were sawn or cut.

Drusillas is now offering a reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the return of its meerkats.

A close inspection of the bases found that the metal had been cut. Credit: Drusillas Park

A spokesperson for the park said: "The team at Drusillas were shocked and appalled to discover that two of our meerkat sculptures have been stolen.

"We believe the theft took place in the last 4-5 days, and on inspection of the area, it appears that the metal bases have been sawn or cut to remove the sculptures.

"In an effort to see the meerkats returned we are offering a reward of four Annual Memberships to anyone who offers information that directly leads to their return."

The animals were designed by children at Alfriston Primary School in Polegate, East Sussex.

The statues showcased the zoo's meerkat exhibit.

