A motorhome resident had a lucky escape after a tree impaled through the roof and into his bed during Storm Ciarán.

Aaron Waterer was sleeping in his vehicle, stationed outside a pub on the Thanet Coast, when the worst of the storm hit Broadstairs.

He had got up at around 2am to get a glass of water when a tree came down and brought a branch through the ceiling.

Aaron Waterer saw that the branch was in the spot where he was sleeping. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Speaking to ITV News Meridian he said: "It was a normal night, I went into the pub like I usually do. I went to bed at the top of the motorhome and woke up around 2 o'clock to get a drink of water when it happened.

"I turned around and saw this branch come through the roof at the spot where I was sleeping."

"I know the landlord of the pub so he was very kind and let me in to help calm my nerves down."

Aaron Waterer says he needed to calm down his nerves after the incident. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Pub landlord, Nick Chambers said: "I heard some commotion but with everything else that was going on, it was my phone ringing that really got my attention.

"I answered the phone and Aaron who I know really well said 'Can you open up, a tree's fallen into my camper van?'

"It startled me. I looked out the window and immediately saw what has happened and thought 'oh dear, this needs to be dealt with'.

"I let him in and helped him calm him down. It was a weird occurrence - it's the last thing you expect at 2 o'clock in the morning.

"I'm glad I was here to allow him to get in but it was scary."

Mr Waterer has got somewhere safe to sleep tonight and a clear-up operation is underway to remove the tree.

