A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of exposure and voyeurism after several women were targeted while walking their dogs.

The arrest relates to a series of incidents, which occurred on 15, 22 and 31 October at various locations in Thatcham.

The victims were all women aged in their 40s and were all walking dogs.

The boy, from the town, was arrested on Tuesday 31 October and has been released on bail until 7 January 2024 while investigations continue.

