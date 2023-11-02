Portsmouth's hospital has declared a critical incident as a surging demand for emergency and critical care is overloading services.

Bosses at the Queen Alexandra Hospital announced on Wednesday (1 November) that capacity for urgent care was being 'outstripped'.

Staff said it was 'not acceptable' and have apologised to their patients and community for the very long waits in the Emergency Department, and admission to the wards.

In a statement the hospital said: "The Portsmouth community and partners can help us by doing everything they can to decompress our hospital: supporting patients who are ready for discharge and thinking carefully before making a trip to our Emergency Department, which should always be the place for treating emergencies, but not the first port of call for more minor illnesses."

The emergency services remain open and available for life threatening injuries and illnesses but there will be long waits for other injuries and conditions.

The public is being urged to contact NHS 111 online or by calling 111, for advice on where to access help if they are unsure .

